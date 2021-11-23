FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Nottingham cuts first-time buyer and buy-to-let rates

The Nottingham has announced rate reductions to its fee-free five-year fixed 95% LTV mortgage product, which has been cut from 3.20% to 2.95%.

  |   Rozi Jones
|
23rd November 2021
Nottingham
"We are committed, as a mutual building society, to helping put roofs over heads – be that first-time buyers or people with smaller deposits, or those whose situations mean renting is the right option for them."

Focusing on the other end of the scale and those with property portfolios, it has also cut rates on its two-year fixed 75% LTV limited company buy-to-let offerings.

The building society’s £999 fee version has been lowered to 2.90% from 3.00% and its fee-free product is now 3.15%, down from 3.40%.

Nikki Warren-Dean, The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “As part of our ongoing reinvention of our mortgage products we continue to keep a keen eye on the marketplace so we can offer choice via a range of competitive products.

“These rate reductions show we are committed, as a mutual building society, to helping put roofs over heads – be that first-time buyers or people with smaller deposits, or those whose situations mean renting is the right option for them.”

