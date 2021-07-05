The Nottingham cuts residential rates by up to 40bps

"It’s been an extremely busy time for all of our teams involved across the mortgage mix but a really positive one as we continue to develop an evolving range of products."

The Nottingham has reduced rates across its residential mortgage range by up to 40bps.

The largest reduction is to a fee-free 90% LTV five-year fixed rate, which is down to 3.20% from 3.60%.

Another 90% LTV five-year fix has been repriced at 3.00%, down from 3.30%, with £199 upfront fees (£999 in total).

At 95% LTV, a fee-free five-year fixed rate has been cut from 3.85% to 3.70%.

An 80% LTV two-year fixed rate has also been reduced from 2.25% to 1.95% with no fee.

All the above are available for purchase and remortgage.

Additionally, The Nottingham has introduced a new five-year fixed remortgage-only product priced at 2.20% with no fees.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “It’s been an extremely busy time for all of our teams involved across the mortgage mix but a really positive one as we continue to develop an evolving range of products.

“These latest rate reductions put us in a very competitive position and, most importantly of all, cater for people looking to step onto or along the property ladder - or even stay where they are but on a better priced deal - whatever their needs.”