Mortgages

The Nottingham enters limted company BTL market

The Nottingham is offering a 0.55% proc fee on the new range.

Rozi Jones
|
27th February 2020
Nottingham
"There will be ease of use for brokers, who will benefit from exactly the same process as they do when applying for residential or individual buy-to-let mortgages"

The Nottingham for Intermediaries has launched its first range of limited company buy-to-let mortgages.

Its headline products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.76% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee or 2.79% with a £750 fee.

The new products include a 0.55% broker proc fee on completion of applications and a free property valuation.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, said: “Judging from the conversations we’ve been having with our broker network, many landlords are considering structuring their portfolios on a limited company basis, if they haven’t already, so it’s important we offer competitively priced products to suit their needs and that build on our expertise in the BTL space.

“However, it isn’t just about the right product - there will be ease of use for brokers, who will benefit from exactly the same process as they do when applying for residential or individual buy-to-let mortgages via our broker portal system. They will also receive our usual quality service that includes their own regional Business Development Manager and direct access to underwriters.”

