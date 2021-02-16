FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Nottingham expands higher-LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
16th February 2021
Nottingham
"These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible."

The Nottingham has added four new higher-LTV mortgage products into its range.

Among the new products is a 90% LTV three-year fixed rate at 3.40%, available for purchase or remortgage with a £199 fee.

The Society has also introduced a two-year fixed rate product designed for larger loans of £350,000 and above, starting at 1.75% up to 80% LTV for purchase and remortgage with a £999 fee.

Additionally, new two-year fixed rates start from 1.95% up to 80% LTV for remortgage only, or 2.60% up to 85% LTV for purchase and remortgage, both with no fees.

Nikki Warren-Dean, The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible.

“Having recently returned to the 90% LTV space and expanded distribution of our popular new five-year fixed remortgage product we have introduced these two and three-year fixed options and now have a competitive deal available for larger loan lending.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.