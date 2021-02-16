The Nottingham expands higher-LTV range

"These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible."

The Nottingham has added four new higher-LTV mortgage products into its range.

Among the new products is a 90% LTV three-year fixed rate at 3.40%, available for purchase or remortgage with a £199 fee.

The Society has also introduced a two-year fixed rate product designed for larger loans of £350,000 and above, starting at 1.75% up to 80% LTV for purchase and remortgage with a £999 fee.

Additionally, new two-year fixed rates start from 1.95% up to 80% LTV for remortgage only, or 2.60% up to 85% LTV for purchase and remortgage, both with no fees.

Nikki Warren-Dean, The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible.

“Having recently returned to the 90% LTV space and expanded distribution of our popular new five-year fixed remortgage product we have introduced these two and three-year fixed options and now have a competitive deal available for larger loan lending.”