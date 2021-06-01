The Nottingham launches new limited company buy-to-let range

"This new product range is aimed at supporting them in achieving their portfolio growth and the latest step in our commitment to growing and evolving our range"

The Nottingham has introduced a new limited company buy-to-let range, with reduced rates and new products.

A two-year discounted product at 65% LTV has been reduced to 3.10% and comes with £299 upfront fees and no ERCs.

The society’s existing group of two and five-year fixed rates have all seen rate reductions of between 10 and 25 bps, with its 75% LTV five-year fixed rate product reducing from 3.65% to 3.40% with a £999 fee.

It has also introduced a duo of new 75% LTV two-year fixed products priced at 3.20% with a £999 fee or 3.60% fee-free.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We have an ongoing dedication to ensuring we offer good options and competitive products that appeal to landlords with up to 15 properties.

“This new product range is aimed at supporting them in achieving their portfolio growth and the latest step in our commitment to growing and evolving our range to ensure we have great choice for brokers and their clients across all of our products.”