The Nottingham reduces rates and removes three and ten-year products

"It’s important that as we continue to reinvent our mortgage offering that we do so with broker views underpinning the positive steps we take."

The Nottingham has launched a two-year fixed 90% LTV product and made further residential rate reductions of up to 65bps.

The new fee-free 90% LTV offering, which is available for purchase or remortgage, has been introduced at a rate of 2.75%.

The biggest reduction comes on another two-year fixed offering - its fee-free 85% LTV product, which is now priced at 2.25%, down from 2.90%.

A five-year 85% LTV mortgage has been reduced to 2.55% from 3.10%, also fee-free.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced to 1.60% with a £999 fee or 1.70% fee-free.

The Nottingham says that appetite for three and ten-year fixed products has reduced and, as a result, it has temporarily removed those products from its range.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “It’s important that as we continue to reinvent our mortgage offering that we do so with broker views underpinning the positive steps we take.

“Recent feedback around what people are asking brokers for has definitely played a key role in bringing this latest group of products to life and it is a further example of how we pride ourselves on being #BuiltAroundBrokers.”