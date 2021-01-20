The Nottingham relaunches 90% LTV range

"We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to be able to bring back 90% LTV mortgages."

The Nottingham has relaunched its 90% LTV mortgage products two weeks after returning to the 85% LTV space.

Five-year fixed rates start from 3.45% with a £999 product fee or 3.70% fee-free.

The Nottingham has also introduced new mortgage products at 80% LTV. A two-year fixed rate is available at 2.00% with a £199 booking fee and £800 arrangement fee or 2.30% with no fee. A three-year fee-free fixed rate is also available at 2.60%.

At 85% LTV, the Society has launched a 2.90% three-year fixed product with no fee. A two-year discount mortgage is available at 2.20% (3.54% off the Society’s SVR) with a £199 booking fee and no early repayment charges.

Head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to be able to bring back 90% LTV mortgages.

“Buying property is never easy, and that has undoubtedly become more challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were always looking to return to this space and to help people with smaller deposits, however it was important to do so in a measured and responsible way.”

“We are delighted to be able to unveil products that could help make house moves or remortgages that in 2020 may have looked impossible, possible.”