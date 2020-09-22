FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Nottingham withdraws mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
22nd September 2020
Nottingham
"The aim of this temporary measure is to support brokers and their clients with business already submitted and bring service levels back in line to those that our broker network have come to expect."

The Nottingham for Intermediaries has announced that, from today, it has temporarily withdrawn its mortgage range.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales, commented: "The aim of this temporary measure is to support brokers and their clients with business already submitted and bring service levels back in line to those that our broker network have come to expect.

“The Nottingham for Intermediaries has received an unprecedented level of applications recently and it’s important we manage those volumes in a timely way for brokers and their clients. This short-term measure will allow us to work through all outstanding cases and provide as many positive outcomes as possible. We always aim to give our brokers as much notice as we are able to when implementing product range changes, but in this fast-moving climate it hasn’t been possible on this occasion and these changes take place with immediate effect.

“Helping people onto, and along, the property ladder has been an important part of our DNA for over 170 years and that ethos hasn’t changed. We will return to the mortgage marketplace with a range of competitively priced products as soon as possible and communicate product news to brokers in the first instance.”

 

