Mortgages

The Right DA Club reduces Gabriel/RegData report service costs

Rozi Jones
|
29th July 2021
"One of the most daunting tasks for the DA firm is the bi-annual return of their Gabriel Report (RegData)."

The Right DA Club has reduced the price of its Gabriel/RegData report service, as well as including further discounts on multiple purchases.

The Club has announced a restructuring of the costs associated with carrying out the formerly named Gabriel report (now RegData) on behalf of its members.

Bob Scott, the newly appointed managing director of The Right DA Club, said: “One of the most daunting tasks for the DA firm is the bi-annual return of their Gabriel Report (RegData). For the very experienced and established team here at The Right DA Club, they are second nature. Don’t worry the next time yours is due, call our team and let us take away your worries. Even more of a reason to call now; reduced Gabriel report Fees until the end of the Year. Book two or more in advance for even greater savings.”

Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right Group, added: “We know that members are constantly on the look out for affordable solutions to their business needs, and that directly authorised members are looking to do this hand-in-hand with controlling how their business is run. This reduction in fees reinforces our ‘partnership’ approach to working with directly authorised advisers to get the best of both worlds.”

