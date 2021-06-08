The Right Mortgage appoints Directly Authorised Club MD

"We’ve provided years of successful support to those wishing to be part of a network and now we’re excited to bring our directly authorised proposition to the fore"

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has appointed Bob Scott as the new managing director of The Directly Authorised Club.

Bob has previously been a director and owner of FCA regulated networks. He joins The Right DA from Primis Mortgage Network, where he was regional sales director.

Bob Scott said: "I have always watched the changing attitude and successes of both the true appointed representative and directly authorised markets. Due to these changing attitudes of brokers and advisers, whilst I believe there will always be a strong demand and necessity for both platforms, I believe there is now a real demand for something different. A true DA offering but with unrivalled support. We are determined to be the brand of choice in the market place for this new style of distribution. If you have time to discuss your future, we have time to listen."

CEO of The Right Group, Martin Wilson, added: “We’ve provided years of successful support to those wishing to be part of a network and now we’re excited to bring our directly authorised proposition to the fore, and we’re delighted to welcome Bob on board to champion this with existing and prospective members. I know he will be a valued and crucial welcome to the development of the DA Club and I look forward to working with him.”