Mortgages

The Right Mortgage Network launches new training hub

Rozi Jones
|
20th September 2021
"Ongoing training is essential as the financial services industry is so fluid, with constant changes that an adviser must keep up with."

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has launched a new training hub for adviser development.

Developed off the back of a changed world due to the global pandemic, the training hub hopes to address the need for on demand sessions to suit advisers' needs and schedules.

The hub will include sessions on social media, compliance, fraud awareness, vulnerability, and more.

Aidan McCarthy, training manager, commented: “I am really excited to announce that as part of the commitment from the network and the training team to continue to support our advisers, we are launching our brand new Adviser Training Hub. Phase one of the site will support our new advisers with their initial online inductions and the ongoing development of all our advisers. Advisers will also have access to our popular webinar library and a brand-new technology and systems area where they will find lots of technical support."

Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right Mortgage Network added: “We’ve always provided learning opportunities for our members but we’re now providing a revamped resource for our members to access whenever suits them. Ongoing training is essential as the financial services industry is so fluid, with constant changes that an adviser must keep up with. We’re excited to launch the new initiative to help propel our members to the forefront of excellent advice in every case.”

