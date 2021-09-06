FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Tipton appoints new BDM

Rozi Jones
|
6th September 2021
"Laura is another great addition to our business development team and she will play a significant part in growing our business in London and surrounding areas."

The Tipton has appointed Laura Carr as a business development manager for London and surrounding areas.

Laura previously spent eight years at TSB Bank, where she fulfilled several roles including mortgage adviser and bank manager across the South East region.

Laura Carr said: “The Tipton has been making great strides with its mortgage offering particularly in niche areas such as later life and first-time buyers through its Family Assist products. They also have a great team in place and exciting plans for the broker market which is a major attraction to joining the business.”

Jason Newsway, director of sales and marketing at the Tipton, said: “Laura is another great addition to our business development team and she will play a significant part in growing our business in London and surrounding areas. She has a strong background in mortgage sales and supporting brokers in finding solutions for their clients”.

