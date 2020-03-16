Tipton & Coseley launches daily Mortgage Surgery for brokers

"Providing brokers easy access to our manual underwriters, particularly for more complex mortgage cases is critical in order to find the right solution for the customer."

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has launched a new daily Mortgage Surgery to help brokers find a quicker and more efficient solution for complex mortgage cases.

The daily Mortgage Surgery will comprise of senior underwriters who will look at cases which fall outside the Society’s normal lending policy.

To submit a case to the Mortgage Surgery, brokers are requested to contact their BDM or the Tipton Intermediary Help Desk to discuss their clients’ needs. The team will then assess whether the case has merits to be referred. If so, they will discuss it in the next Mortgage Surgery meeting.

Richard Groom, head of mortgage sales at Tipton and Coseley, said: “Providing brokers easy access to our manual underwriters, particularly for more complex mortgage cases is critical in order to find the right solution for the customer. That’s why we have responded with the launch of our daily Mortgage Surgery, which is designed to provide a more efficient and speedier decision-making process for brokers.”