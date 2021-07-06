Tipton & Coseley launches expat buy-to-let range to whole of market

"We have listened to our broker partners who are now able to offer their first-time and experienced landlords clients with a range of buy-to-let products with a competitive set of stress rates."

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has made its range of expat buy-to-let products available to the whole of market.

The expat products had only previously been available to a limited number of intermediaries. However, to test appetite in the market, the Tipton has now assigned a limited tranche of funding for its range of expat buy-to-let products to be available to the whole of market, including intermediaries and direct customers.

The Tipton is offering two fixed and one discount product for purchase and remortgaging, with a maximum loan size of £500,000 up to 70% LTV, £700,000 up to 60% LTV and £950,000 up to 50% LTV.

The mortgages are available to first-time, self-employed and experienced landlords.

Landlords must hold a UK bank account and have a minimum income of £20,000 per annum or the equivalent in foreign currency income.

The ICR calculation for experienced landlords for basic and higher rate taxpayers has been set at 125% stressed at 5.5% or pay rate on the five-year fixed rate.

An experienced landlord is defined as someone who currently holds, or has held at least one buy-to-let property within the last 12 months.

The ICR for first-time landlords for basic and higher rate taxpayers has been set at 140% stressed at 5.5% or pay rate on the five-year fixed rate.

Jason Newsway, director of sales and marketing at the Tipton, said: “We are delighted to be able to assign a limited tranche of funding which means our range of expat products is now available to the whole of market. Once again we have listened to our broker partners who are now able to offer their first-time and experienced landlords clients with a range of buy-to-let products with a competitive set of stress rates.”