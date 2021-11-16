TMA adds Cambridge Building Society to lender panel

"Not limited to first-time buyers, the building society also provides excellent options for complex borrowers, including self-employed customers and expats looking to access lending."

TMA brokers will now have access to The Cambridge’s product range, including Help to Buy, shared ownership and its 95% LTV mortgage range.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “The housing market has been particularly strong this year, and we’re proud that today’s partnership will provide a range of competitively priced, high LTV products to support people looking to get on the housing ladder and benefit from the current conditions.

“The wealth of products now available to our brokers from Cambridge Building Society ensure they can best support their clients to find the right deal. Not limited to first-time buyers, the building society also provides excellent options for complex borrowers, including self-employed customers and expats looking to access lending. We are confident that this partnership will be invaluable as it further strengthens TMA’s offering for brokers and their range of clients.”

Kathy Bowes, intermediary manager at The Cambridge, added: “We’re delighted to partner with TMA to join their panel. TMA provides excellent support to their advisers and has created a community that we’re excited to join. Having access to their range of brokers will bring massive benefits to our business.

“The partnership will ensure we are able to help the club deliver the best possible service for customers by providing tailored mortgages that are suitable for a range of borrowers. We are confident that our wide range of products, our flexible criteria, and award-winning service levels will be a welcome addition to TMA’s brokers.”