Mortgages

TMA adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

Zephyr's products include two, five and seven-year fixed rates starting from 2.49%.

Rozi Jones
|
14th January 2020
"The buy-to-let market can be complicated to navigate, so it is paramount that advisers are equipped with the right tools."

TMA has added buy-to-let lender, Zephyr Homeloans, to its lender panel.

TMA members will have immediate access to Zephyr Homeloans’ range of buy-to-let solutions including residential, HMOs, MUFBs, new builds and flats above commercial premises.

Zephyr's products include two, five and seven-year fixed rates starting from 2.49%, LTVs up to 80%, and loans of up to £2m. For a limited time, TMA members’ clients will also be able to benefit from a fee free application process across Zephyr’s entire product range.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “As the buy-to-let market enters another period of change in 2020, it is important our brokers have access to top-quality products and tools to be able to support their landlord clients, and this is why we have brought Zephyr on board. Being a buy-to-let specialist, Zephyr’s offering is competitive and we are confident that the variety of products and support services it has will enable our intermediaries to deliver the best possible solutions to their landlord clients.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, added: “The buy-to-let market can be complicated to navigate, so it is paramount that advisers are equipped with the right tools. Zephyr Homeloans is committed to making sure that as many advisers as possible have access to both in-depth industry knowledge and the best products to deliver the quality service their customers expect. TMA’s adviser network is growing all the time, and we look forward to working with the Club to ensure more of the market is equipped to cater for the needs and demands of professional buy-to-let investors.”

