TMA Club adds Market Harborough BS to panel

TMA Club has partnered with Market Harborough Building Society to expand its panel for brokers with complex clients.

TMA's directly authorised members will now have access to Market Harborough’s range of specialist products, with a focus on holiday lets and remortgages.

The building society’s products are also designed to support high net worth clients, unusual properties, complex income cases, older borrowers, multiple borrowers, interest only purchases and expats.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “We are proud and excited to be offering Market Harborough Building Society’s products to our DA intermediaries in a move which further strengthens TMA’s offering for more complex clients. We are constantly expanding our panel to ensure our brokers have a wide range of choice when dealing with all types of clients and the addition of Market Harborough does just that.

“This partnership comes at an important time, with demand for holiday buy-to-lets surging. We are pleased to provide excellent products for brokers with clients who are looking to invest in these types of properties which can be secured through a streamlined and efficient tech-first platform.”

Dave Fletcher, head of mortgage business development at Market Harborough BS, added: “We’re delighted to have partnered with TMA to join their panel. The partnership will ensure we are able to help their impressive club of DA brokers deliver the best possible service for clients by providing tailored mortgage solutions that are also suitable for clients with unusual circumstances or complex factors.

“The partnership was a natural fit for us. We place a huge importance on delivering a first-class service, which is demonstrated by most of our partners who review us on feefo awarding us a five-star rating. TMA echo this sentiment, providing unrivalled support for brokers and creating a community that we are proud to be becoming a part of.

“Our team of specialist lending managers are on hand to guide brokers from enquiry through to completion and a firm decision is given on cases by our daily credit committee. Brokers also have access to a dedicated underwriter who will be on hand to provide regular case updates and answer any queries.

“We are confident our wide range of products, our flexibility around criteria and our personal service will be a welcome addition to TMA’s brokers and we look forward to getting started.”