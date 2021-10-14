TMA Club adds Mercantile Trust to lender panel

TMA Club has today announced the addition of Mercantile Trust to its lender panel, as it continues to strengthen its proposition for brokers with buy-to-let clients.

Through the partnership, directly authorised (DA) brokers who are members of TMA will have access to Mercantile Trust’s range of specialist Buy-to-Let solutions and Bridging Loans, enabling them to better support customers in need of such products.

Mercantile Trust offer a whole of market solution, with products suitable for both those with excellent credit profiles and those with more complex financial situations.

Lisa Martin, Development Director at TMA, commented:

“We are proud and excited to be offering Mercantile Trust’s products to our DA intermediaries in a move which further strengthens TMA’s whole market offering, helping those with financially secure clients and those with more complex clients. We are continually expanding our panel to ensure our brokers have a wide range of choice when dealing with all types of clients.

“This addition comes at an important time, with many people having been financially affected by the coronavirus crisis. Mercantile Trust use a common sense approach to lending decisions, which are made by individuals, not computers. If the deal makes sense, they have the ability to be flexible. Partnering with a lender who are providing options to those with complex needs aligns with our proposition perfectly, and it’s great to be able to provide DA firms with these options to help them achieve the best customer outcomes.”

Maeve Ward, Director of Commercial Operations at Mercantile Trust commented:

“We’re delighted to have joined TMA’s lender panel and look forward to helping their DA brokers deliver the best possible service for clients with access to our products which aim to help everyone, regardless of credit profile.

“TMA provides unrivalled support for brokers and has created a community that we are excited to join. We are confident that our wide range of products and our flexibility around criteria will be a welcome addition to TMA’s brokers.”