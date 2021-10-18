TMA Club launches West One holiday let exclusives

"Holiday buy-to-lets are popular investments, so these products are coming at the right time for brokers with an interest in this market."

TMA Club has launched two exclusive holiday let products from West One for its DA brokers.

The exclusives are being offered at a discount to the lender’s core range of five-year fixed rate products in terms of rates and fees. Rates start from 3.54% at 65% LTV and 3.74% at 70% LTV, both with a 1.75% fee. In addition, ERCs are only applicable in the first three years.

Brokers can also secure specialist underwriting on all applications alongside faster completions and reduced legal fees for qualifying remortgages up to £750,000.

The holiday let exclusives feature no credit scoring, no additional interest rate loading for limited company applications, and are available to first-time landlords with a flexible approach for portfolio landlords.

West One joined TMA’s panel in March this year, giving a different option for brokers to support complex customers or those who don’t fit the requirements of the high street, from borrowers with imperfect credit scores through to experienced property developers looking to fund residential schemes.

West One’s exclusive products are also available to AR members of the Primis network, part of the LSL Group.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “West One’s exclusive holiday let products should prove appealing to our DA intermediaries. Holiday buy-to-lets are popular investments, so these products are coming at the right time for brokers with an interest in this market. TMA’s DAs can now offer an even more extensive range of tailored lending solutions to meet specific needs in this segment of the BTL space. Our advisers also benefit from our market-leading broker support team and our programme of workshops for TMA members to ensure they all the information they need about the full range of specialist products and services available for TMA advisers.”

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “We have been impressed with TMA ever since we joined the panel earlier this year. TMA provides a lot of practical support to advisers and lenders alike and as widening our distribution through mortgage clubs and networks is a central part of our growth strategy for our buy-to-let business, these types of partnership are important to us. The holiday lets niche is a small but significant part of the overall BTL market and these exclusive deals should appeal to advisers searching for competitively priced holiday let products.”