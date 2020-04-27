TMA offers automated customer retention tool

"Now more than ever, advisers need to embrace technology to communicate, support and provide advice."

TMA has extended its partnership with Eligible.ai to offer its members access to an automated customer retention tool, Retain.

The tool is being offered via a special promotion to directly authorised firms across the TMA Club for another three months.

Retain helps advisers keep in touch and inform clients automatically. Once set up, Retain runs on autopilot, ensuring every client is contacted prior to expiry by sending them firm-branded communications relevant to their current situation.

Brokers then receive a prioritised list to keep track of their clients’ interests and requirements.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “At TMA, we are fully committed to supporting brokers with the tools they need in order to succeed, especially as we face the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. It is during times like this when technology becomes a crucial part of a broker’s business and we are confident that the announcement today will be welcomed with positive sentiment across the intermediary community.

“Eligible’s tool will do the legwork for DA firms, helping them re-engage with existing clients so that they can dedicate more time to providing customers with the financial support they need, particularly as the current situation progresses. This will help many of our firms boost their product transfer and remortgage offerings over the coming weeks and, ultimately, strengthen their business.”

Rameez Zafar, co-founder and CEO at Eligible.ai, added: “During the current climate, the market is having to adapt to new ways of working in a bid to continue to provide a valuable service to clients. Now more than ever, advisers need to embrace technology to communicate, support and provide advice. Retain will enable TMA advisers to engage with every client, spend less time on administrative work and focus on what really matters – supporting clients, especially during these uncertain times.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with TMA to ensure as many members as possible have the best tools to hand to help them succeed in the weeks and months to come.”