TMG Club adds Skipton to lender panel

TMG Club has added Skipton Building Society to its lender panel.

This is the first addition since the launch of TMG Club last month, with Skipton becoming the 26th lender on the Club's panel.

The announcement will see members of TMG provided with access to the full product range at Skipton Building Society.

TMG Club's managing director, Paul Lewis, said: “Bringing Skipton Building Society onboard is a huge coup for TMG Club. I have always had a fantastic relationship with Rachael and the team at Skipton, adding them to our lender panel was always a huge priority when building the Club and its lender panel.

"I have watched the Skipton very closely over the last couple of years and have been immensely impressed with not only their ability to support so many clients and the industry but their authentic approach to broker engagement through webinars and marketing.

"Despite the ongoing global crisis, they have remained front and centre and firmly supported the intermediary channel with dynamic products, criteria and equally impressive service levels.”

Rachael Hunnisett, account manager at Skipton Building Society, added: “I’m delighted to be working with TMG Club for Skipton’s launch to their members. TMG’s proposition offers something fresh and exciting in the intermediary arena, it’s a joy to be involved and work closely with Paul and the wider team at TMG, watch this space!”