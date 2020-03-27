FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TML and Virgin stop residential applications

Rozi Jones
|
27th March 2020
Virgin Money
"We have had to take a difficult decision and temporarily suspend new purchase applications."

Virgin Money and The Mortgage Lender are the latest to suspend residential purchase applications in light of Covid-19.

Virgin will continue to offer residential remortgages up to 60% LTV and buy-to-let remortgages up to 55% LTV.

TML's buy-to-let applications are unaffected because its funding is not dependent on capital markets. The lender says it is also exploring further use of desktop valuations in view of the government’s social distancing instructions.

In a statement on its intermediary website, Virgin said: "We have seen valuation panel managers across the industry stop all physical valuations. While Virgin Money continues to use AVMs and desktops wherever possible for remortgage business, we have had to take a difficult decision and temporarily suspend new purchase applications."

Peter Beaumont, deputy chief executive of TML, said: “It is right for us to pause residential applications at this time.

“Our staff are focused on supporting our customers and business partners in the coming weeks.

“All staff are now working remotely and we are collaborating to maintain health and wellbeing as we get used to new ways of working.

“Our teams are also actively supporting customers who are impacted by Covid-19 at this challenging time. We are continuously reviewing our forbearance policies to make sure we are doing everything we can, this includes the option of payment holidays for up to three months, in line with the recent government announcement.

“We will provide regular updates for our customers and partners over the coming weeks.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.