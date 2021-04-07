TML joins the Mortgage Market Alliance

"By collaborating as a mortgage sector, we’ll educate people about their options and help more people buy homes."

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has become the latest lender to join the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA).

TML specialises in lending for real life circumstances including the self-employed, people with complex incomes, adverse credit, and buy-to-let investors.

The MMA launched in 2020 to provide a collaborative voice for the mortgage and property finance industry to help promote the availability of lending and the value of professional advice.

The Alliance focuses on communicating to customers that the lending market is open for business, has a strong appetite to lend, is increasing its reach and is highly competitive. As a call to action, customers are encouraged to seek professional, independent advice as the best way to access the most appropriate options for their circumstances.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Supporting the MMA is an obvious choice for us. The UK mortgage market is diverse and competitive but not everyone knows that. By collaborating as a mortgage sector, we’ll educate people about their options and help more people buy homes.”

Rob Griffiths, director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, commented: “I’d like to welcome The Mortgage Lender as the latest lender to commit to a collaborative effort to raise consumer awareness around the diverse range of options available in the mortgage market and the benefits of professional advice.

“We’re currently working hard behind the scenes on developing the functionality of the MMA website, and putting the foundations in place to deliver an ongoing programme of research, PR and education. We are looking forward to building on these foundations in the coming months.”