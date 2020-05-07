TMW expands buy-to-let mortgage range

"While we may be in a period of uncertainty, these changes demonstrate that TMW is very much open for business."

The Mortgage Works, the specialist buy-to let-arm of Nationwide Building Society, has launched new mortgage products and reduced selected five-year fixed rates.

New five-year fixes are available at 1.69% with a £1,995 fee or 1.94% fee-free up to 50% LTV.

The lender has also launched a fee-free range between 65% and 75% LTV, with two-year fixed rates starting from 2.39% and five-year fixes from 2.79%.

Additionally, TMW has reintroduced its two-year tracker products, with rates starting from 1.59% at 65% LTV and 1.89% at 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee.

Limited company five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.10% and now start from 3.29% at 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee.

Finally, two-year fixed further advance rates now start from 1.99% and five-year fixed rates from 2.69% at 65% LTV with a 1% fee.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “These changes see us expanding the range of mortgages we have on offer for landlords. This also includes reintroducing our tracker mortgages which we temporarily withdrew a few weeks ago. While we may be in a period of uncertainty, these changes demonstrate that TMW is very much open for business.”