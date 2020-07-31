TMW withdraws 10-year buy-to-let range

The Mortgage Works, the buy-to-let arm of Nationwide Building Society, is withdrawing its 10-year fixed rate buy-to-let products and increasing rates across its limited company product range.

Two-year fixed rate limited company products at 75% LTV have increased from 3.09% to 3.39% with a £1,995 fee and from 3.39% to 3.59% with a £995 fee.

Five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV have increased from 3.59% to 3.89% with a £1,995 fee and from 3.69% to 3.99% with a £995 fee.

Earlier this month, TMW withdrew its five-year fixed rate remortgage products at 50% LTV as well as fee-free two and five-year fixed rate limited company products at 75% LTV.

In June, TMW launched a one-year fixed rate buy-to-let product, the lowest fixed rate ever offered by the lender.

Existing landlords looking to transfer to a new product can opt for the new one-year fixed rate mortgage, which is available at 1.00% up to 65% LTV with a 2% product fee.