Together adds bridging products to L&G's SmartrCriteria tool

Together has added its bridging products to Legal & General’s digital criteria service designed to improve the process of brokers finding finance for their clients.

The lender’s regulated and unregulated short-term loans have been included in Legal & General’s SmartrCriteria tool which helps brokers quickly establish which lenders would consider offering a loan to a specific applicant.

The SmartrCriteria system was launched in 2019, for brokers searching for first charge and buy-to-let mortgages for their clients but has since been extended to include second charge and bridging products.

It retains nine years’ worth of data from the Club’s mortgage support services and offers brokers criteria outcomes from more than 112 lenders.

Phil Quinn, head of national accounts at Together, said: “Legal & General is the UK’s largest mortgage club and we’re delighted to be incorporating our bridging product criteria on their platform, to give their members’ clients even more options when it comes to finding the right type of finance.

“Looking for the best short-term finance options from lenders can be a laborious process for brokers and the latest improvements to the system have been designed to make placing bridging cases quicker and easier.

“There will also be huge benefits for us in being able to see, through the system, what topics brokers are searching for in certain areas of the UK, for example, allowing us some really valuable insight for our sales and marketing teams.

“We will also get great feedback from brokers using the platform, allowing us make adjustments and improvements to our criteria, if necessary, so we know that we are providing advisers with the right tools to achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, commented: “Bridging products play an essential role in supporting buyers through their purchase journey and this partnership with Together means advisers can now access a broader array of short-term finance options through SmartrCriteria. We remain committed to working with lenders like Together who share our ambition to provide advisers with cutting-edge technology and products.”