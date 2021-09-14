FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Trussle launches five day 'mortgage speed promise'

Rozi Jones
|
14th September 2021
"By using technology and automation to cut out needless hassle, we can give our customers decisions in days not weeks"

Online mortgage broker Trussle has announced a new 'Mortgage Speed Promise', pledging to offer a mortgage decision within five days.

Trussle will work with nine lenders to deliver on its five-day service commitment, including Halifax, HSBC, Barclays and Clydesdale.

Alongside this, Trussle is actively working with a wide range of lenders to include them in the Speed Promise at a later date.

Trussle was recently acquired by US mortgage startup Better. Better, which launched in 2015, had funded $30.9bn in home loans by the end of 2020.

Ian Larkin, CEO at Trussle, commented: "Buying a new home should be an exciting time, and so it’s such a shame that it’s considered one of the most stressful processes in life. Trussle was created to make mortgage applications easier and now we want to give our customers the certainty they desperately need at a very early stage in the process.

"By using technology and automation to cut out needless hassle, we can give our customers decisions in days not weeks, without compromising on service, to hopefully bring some of that excitement back to buying a home.”

 

