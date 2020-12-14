Trussle secures FCA approval to operate as DA firm

"Being Directly Authorised by the FCA affirms the high standards of governance, culture and conduct within Trussle, and is an important milestone in our evolution."

Digital mortgage broker, Trussle, has secured regulatory approval from the FCA to operate as a Directly Authorised firm, making it one of the 20 largest mortgage brokers in the UK.

Earlier this year, Trussle appointed Ian Larkin as CEO and has recently completed formation of a new executive team.

Ian Larkin, CEO of Trussle, commented: “2020 has been a breakthrough year for Trussle as more consumers have adopted digital services. More customers than ever have trusted us to help them find the right mortgage.

"We’re at a really exciting stage of Trussle’s journey and having great leadership in place will help us to deliver on the full potential of our digital proposition. Being Directly Authorised by the FCA affirms the high standards of governance, culture and conduct within Trussle, and is an important milestone in our evolution.

"Our goal is to deliver a faster and more convenient experience that enables customers to secure home financing with ease. This is especially important in the current market, as customers are experiencing unprecedented increases to mortgage processing times, reductions to mortgage product availability and changes to eligibility criteria.

"We are working closely with lenders to help address the underlying causes of these challenges by providing a more technology-enabled, streamlined and efficient customer experience.”