Mortgages

TSB expands Fix and Flex range and resumes 90% LTV self-employed lending

Rozi Jones
|
5th March 2021
TSB
"In the current environment, we know customers want to feel more confident about the mortgage they choose without the worry of being tied in for too long"

TSB has launched a three-year option to its Fix and Flex range alongside its existing five and ten-year products.

The Fix and Flex mortgage offers the reassurance of a fixed rate but with the freedom to leave before the period ends. With a three-year Fix and Flex mortgage, customers can refinance or leave the mortgage after two years without having to pay an early repayment charge.

The three-year fixed rate starts from 1.34% up to 90% LTV with a range of fee options. It is available for first-time buyers, home-movers and remortgage customers from today and will be available for buy-to-let customers from the end of March.

In addition, TSB has also revised its lending criteria for customers who are self-employed. From today, TSB will provide self-employed customers up to 90% LTV and will accept up to 60% of overtime and commission payments as income.

Roland McCormack, TSB’s director of mortgages, said: “In the current environment, we know customers want to feel more confident about the mortgage they choose without the worry of being tied in for too long, our new three-year Fix and Flex product is designed to do exactly that.”

