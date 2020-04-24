TSB expands mortgage range at 75-80% LTV

TSB has expanded its residential purchase and remortgage range.

The lender has introduced a number of two, five and 10-year fixed rate products between 60% and 75% LTV.

It has also launched a range of two and five-year fixed rate remortage products between 60% and 80% LTV with a £995 fee

A 10-year fixed rate remortgage range is also available at 60-75% LTV with a £995 fee.

Additionally, TSB has moved its product end dates to the end of August.

Earlier this month, TSB reintroduced a number of residential products for purchase and remortgage and a buy-to-let remortgage range up to 75% LTV.

At the end of March, TSB withdrew all residential and buy-to-let products above 60% LTV in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.