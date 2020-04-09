TSB relaunches residential and buy-to-let products up to 75% LTV

TSB has reintroduced a number of residential products for purchase and remortgage and a buy-to-let remortgage range up to 75% LTV.

From today, the bank is launching a range of two, five and 10 year products for purchase and remortgage between 60-75% LTV with no fee.

Between 60-75% LTV, two and five-year fixed rates start from 1.89% and 10-year fixed rates are available from 2.29%.

TSB is also launching a range of remortgage only products between 75-80% LTV, starting from 1.89%.

Buy-to-let remortgage products between 60-75% LTV start from 2.39% fixed for two or three years and 2.44% fixed for five years, all with no fees.

At the end of March, TSB withdrew all residential and buy-to-let products above 60% LTV in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.