FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB relaunches residential and buy-to-let products up to 75% LTV

At the end of March, TSB withdrew all residential and buy-to-let products above 60% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
9th April 2020
TSB

TSB has reintroduced a number of residential products for purchase and remortgage and a buy-to-let remortgage range up to 75% LTV.

From today, the bank is launching a range of two, five and 10 year products for purchase and remortgage between 60-75% LTV with no fee.

Between 60-75% LTV, two and five-year fixed rates start from 1.89% and 10-year fixed rates are available from 2.29%.

TSB is also launching a range of remortgage only products between 75-80% LTV, starting from 1.89%.

Buy-to-let remortgage products between 60-75% LTV start from 2.39% fixed for two or three years and 2.44% fixed for five years, all with no fees.

At the end of March, TSB withdrew all residential and buy-to-let products above 60% LTV in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.