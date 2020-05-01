FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
TSB expands purchase and remortgage range

TSB is also extending mortgage offers for six months in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rozi Jones
|
1st May 2020
TSB

TSB has announced a series of changes to its residential mortgage range, introducing new products and reducing existing rates by up to 0.20%.

TSB has introduced a new range of three-year fixed purchase rates up to 75% LTV.

The lender has also launched a numbr of two and five-year fixed rate remortgage products up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee and a three-year remortgage range up to 80% LTV.

Existing two-year fixed rate purchase products up to 60% LTV have been reduced by 0.20% and remortgage rates have seen reductions of 0.10%.

TSB also announced that it is extending mortgage offers for six months for borrowers whose purchase has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

