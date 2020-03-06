TSB launches 10-year buy-to-let range in product overhaul

"These changes, as well as the introduction of our new 10-year fixed buy-to-let mortgages, should go some way to offering peace of mind"

TSB has reduced residential and buy-to-let rates and introduced its first 10-year fixed rate buy-to-let range.

New 10-year fixed rate buy-to-let products start from 2.44% up to 60% LTV and 3.19% between 60-75% LTV with a range of fee options.

The lender has also reduced three and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products by up to 0.25% and extended product end dates to the end of June.

On residential products, TSB has reduced 10-year fixed rates up to 60% LTV by 0.10%. Additionally, two, three, five and 10-year fixed remortgage rates have seen reductions of 0.10%.

Beverley Bradford, TSB’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’ve made a number of changes across our buy-to-let and residential mortgage range with the sole purpose of helping more people borrow well. We continue to offer some of the most competitive rates on the market and we want to ensure we offer products that suit our customer’s needs.

“These changes, as well as the introduction of our new 10-year fixed buy-to-let mortgages, should go some way to offering peace of mind to those looking to fix their monthly payments for any length of time that suit their lifestyle.”