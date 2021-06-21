FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB launches green additional borrowing range with 0.50% rate reduction

Rozi Jones
|
21st June 2021
TSB
"We are all conscious of the need to do more to protect the environment and we know that a lot of our customers are also keen to play their part in tackling climate change."

TSB has launched a range of green additional borrowing mortgage products aimed at encouraging people to make their homes environmentally friendly.

Customers will benefit from rate reductions of 0.50% with no product fee where it is used to fund improvements that will reduce the emissions from their homes. Where the borrowing is to fund a mixture of ‘green’ and other improvements, then just the green part of the borrowing will benefit from the reduced rate.

Existing TSB buy-to-let or residential mortgage customers can borrow £10,000 or more (up to 85% LTV) to fund a range of green home improvements which include loft and wall insulation, a heating upgrade or solar panel installation. Customers must spend a minimum amount of £1,000 for ‘green’ improvements as part of overall total advance.

This latest move follows TSB’s tree-planting scheme - to offset the impact of house-moves, a new tree is planted for each mortgage sold where the customer moves house.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “We are all conscious of the need to do more to protect the environment and we know that a lot of our customers are also keen to play their part in tackling climate change. So we’ve decided to give our mortgage customers a helping hand, by offering them a discount when they borrow to invest in the energy efficiency of their homes.”

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute, added: “Innovation and transparency will be essential for scaling-up the green mortgage market and accelerating the decarbonisation of UK homes. Today’s announcement about the launch of TSB’s Green Additional Borrowing mortgages – which align with the industry-backed Green Home Finance Principles, established by the Green Finance Institute – is a welcome contribution to creating a thriving market for green mortgages in the UK.”

