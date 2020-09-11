TSB launches one-day 90% LTV products

TSB has launched a range of mortgage products for first-time buyers for one day only.

Available today, TSB has announced that it "will be withdrawing the products when we’ve met our maximum capacity".

The five-year fixed rates are available between 85-90% LTV and start from 3.24% with a £999 fee and 3.49% fee-free, both with £500 cashback.

The maximum loan size is £350,000 and the maximum mortgage term is currently restricted to 30 years on 85-90% LTV products.

Brokers can submit applications between 8am and 5:30pm today, or until the maximum capacity is reached, which will be indicated on the TSB Mortgage Pro login page.