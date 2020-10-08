Twenty7Tec launches client portal

"CAPTURE is further evidence of the continued evolution of our CloudTwenty7 platform into a full service, modular suite of applications"

Twenty7Tec has completed the development of CAPTURE, a client portal that integrates with its CloudTwenty7 platform.

Customers who are provided access to CAPTURE by their mortgage adviser can enter data about their circumstances that will assist the adviser in both sourcing and applying for a mortgage.

The client can also securely upload documents which, alongside the customer data, transfer into the relevant client record on the CloudTwenty7 platform. The adviser can also upload documents directly into CAPTURE for the client to access, such as the Initial Disclosure Document required by regulation.

The user interface of CAPTURE, which can be branded to suit the needs of the adviser or firm, was designed in partnership with Dock9 and is compatible with all mobile and tablet devices.

The portal uses secure authentication methods to ensure that both communication of data and transfer of documents are completed securely.

CAPTURE is available now and can be used by both mortgage advisers and lenders for engaging directly with clients.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “CAPTURE is further evidence of the continued evolution of our CloudTwenty7 platform into a full service, modular suite of applications that can underpin the operations of any organisation that supports clients in searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage.

“We look forward to rolling this module out to our users, and indeed to their clients, over the weeks and months ahead.”