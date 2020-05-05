FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Twenty7Tec launches single product and criteria sourcing platform

The new criteria search functionality will be free until the end of 2021.

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2020
"Bringing both product and criteria searching onto one single platform, and enabling advisers to use one single set of client data for both, has been a long held ambition of ours"

Twenty7Tec has developed a mortgage criteria search solution, offering product and criteria sourcing on one single platform.

The new functionality, which supports free format text criteria searches and the production of evidence of research documentation, is currently being trialled by a number of mortgage intermediary firms, before a wider roll-out begins in June.

When the roll out is complete, all 13,000 users of SOURCE, Twenty7Tec's product sourcing system, will be able to search both product and lender criteria from the company's CloudTwenty7 platform.

Twenty7Tec is also making access to its new criteria search functionality free of charge to all users of SOURCE until the end of 2021.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: "Bringing both product and criteria searching onto one single platform, and enabling advisers to use one single set of client data for both, has been a long held ambition of ours and I am delighted that we have begun now to roll this out to our users.

"With the addition of this new criteria search functionality to SOURCE, alongside our integration with Mortgage Broker Tools for affordability calculations, we continue to deliver on our primary goal as a business - to develop technology that makes the process of searching, applying for, and obtaining a mortgage simpler, faster and more efficient."

