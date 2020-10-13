Twenty7Tec offers free analytics platform to 90% LTV lenders

"We will provide our real-time INSIGHT data analytics platform free to any lender while they have 90% LTV products live in the intermediary market."

Twenty7Tec will provide its INSIGHT analytics platform free of charge to any mortgage lender entering the 90%+ LTV market, who isn’t already a subscriber.

Phil Bailey, sales director at Twenty7Tec, commented: “We firmly believe the UK’s economic recovery will be aided and supported by a fully functioning housing market. That’s why, as of today, in an unprecedented move, we will provide our real-time INSIGHT data analytics platform free to any lender while they have 90% LTV products live in the intermediary market.

“In practice, that means any lender with a product of 90%+ LTV will now be able to closely monitor the meeting of supply and demand in the mortgage market. INSIGHT will provide the lender with real-time data on how their products are performing with intermediaries, as well as help with tranche management, estimated pipeline volumes, ESIS production, market trends and search trends in the high-LTV market.

“Lenders want to lend, and in general, are well-funded. However, with their slow and cautious return to market we are seeing little sign of returning to normality.

“Currently, demand from first-time buyers outstrips supply as we have shown time and time again in our monthly market reports. We want everyone to have access to that data – live – so that they can make appropriate decisions every day about their portfolios of products and play their role in a mortgage and housing-led recovery.

“We’re entering what are traditionally the busiest weeks of the year for the mortgage and housing market (from September to mid-December) and this offer will help everyone to navigate that period judiciously.

“We want lenders to feel confident in the high-LTV market once again, we want to provide them with the tools to help them better manage their risk and help mitigate some of the operational challenges at this time. Real-time data in an ever-fluctuating mortgage market is critical right now.

"We believe that using INSIGHT will encourage lenders to make more tailored and timely decisions about when to be in the 90%+ LTV market and most importantly, when not to be rather than running short campaigns to cautiously dip their toe in.

“Lenders can also track the preparation of ESIS documentation for their products, which will help them manage potential application volumes and better understand the drop off between initial interest and actual demand. In turn, this will enable greater analysis over which criteria might need tweaking to affect demand, along with far greater tranche management.”