Twenty7Tec rolls out APPLY integration with Leeds

Twenty7Tec has completed an APPLY integration with Leeds Building Society, enabling users of CloudTwenty7 to submit applications to Leeds Building Society without the need for re-keying.

Twenty7Tec has integrated with IRESS Lender Connect software, which Leeds is using to support transfer of data into its intermediary portal. Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete a Leeds Decision in Principle application in the CloudTwenty7 platform, re-using customer data already captured, before passing the data to the Leeds Building Society portal and submitting to the lender.

The integration with Leeds Building Society is now in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells Group, with a wider roll out planned to all CloudTwenty7 users during late 2021.

Nathan Reilly, director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, commented: "Although the market has cooled slightly compared to the unprecedented level of activity we saw earlier in the year, advisers remain incredibly busy so it’s vital technology providers and lenders continue to collaborate in order to drive more efficiency and time saving for advisers.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the team at Leeds Building Society to deliver a seamless mortgage journey that I’m sure will be well received by advisers.”

Martese Carton, Leeds Building Society’s head of intermediary distribution, added: “We are committed to investing in technology and driving innovation that will streamline our mortgage journey and make life easier for everyone, and focusing on our systems that deliver a great service is an essential part of that.

“It’s exciting to be part of this Twenty7Tec integration as we continue to focus on ensuring that working with Leeds Building Society is as straightforward as possible.”