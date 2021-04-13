FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Twenty7Tec rolls out APPLY integration with TSB

Rozi Jones
|
13th April 2021
"We are delighted to have partnered with Twenty7Tec to reduce the keying time for brokers, especially important in today’s busy market."

Twenty7Tec has completed an APPLY integration with TSB, enabling users of CloudTwenty7 to submit applications to TSB without the need for re-keying.

For this integration, Twenty7Tec have integrated with IRESS Lender Connect software, which TSB are using to support transfer of data into their intermediary portal.

Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete a full TSB application in the CloudTwenty7 platform, re-using customer data already captured, before passing the data to the TSB portal and submitting to the lender.

The integration with TSB is now in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells, with a wider roll out planned to all CloudTwenty7 users in the second quarter of 2021.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: "TSB have consistently strived to use technology in order to help make advisers lives easier. With this integration, we and they have delivered a solution that offers significant and tangible benefits to advisers, reducing the time spent keying in data and supporting a more efficient application submission process.”

Roland McCormack, mortgage distribution director for TSB, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with Twenty7Tec to reduce the keying time for brokers, especially important in today’s busy market.”

