Twenty7Tec to roll out APPLY integration with Accord

Twenty7Tec has completed an APPLY integration with Accord, enabling users of CloudTwenty7 to seamlessly submit applications to Accord without the need for re-keying.

For this integration, Twenty7Tec have integrated with IRESS' Lender Connect software, which Accord is using to support transfer of data into its intermediary portal.

Users of CloudTwenty7 will be able to complete an Accord decision in principle application in the CloudTwenty7 platform, re-using customer data already captured, before passing the data to the Accord portal and submitting to the lender.

The integration with Accord is now in pilot with Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells Group, with a wider roll out planned to all CloudTwenty7 users in the second quarter of 2021.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: "We have been working with Jeremy and the team at Accord for some time now, jointly developing solutions for making the process of applying for a mortgage decision simpler, faster and more efficient. With this integration, we have achieved just that, and we look forward to rolling this out to all users of CloudTwenty7 shortly”.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be integrating this technology with Twenty7Tec as we continue our digital journey to make it easier for brokers to do business with us.

“This solution, together with our MSO platform, will make a noticeable difference to the amount of time it takes brokers to place cases with us, freeing them up to spend more time with their clients.”