ULS launches fixed fee Help to Buy remortgage product

ULS Technology has launched a new fixed fee remortgage conveyancing product aimed at Help to Buy customers.

The product will sit alongside the existing cashback and standard fixed fee propositions.

Help to Buy equity loans have been utilised on almost 250,000 property purchases since being introduced by the Government in 2013.

With the arrival of this new remortgage option, brokers using eConveyancer including members of Openwork, Legal & General Mortgage Club, The Right Mortgage Network and other key strategic partners of ULS, will now have access to the product.

Steve Goodall, CEO of ULS Technology, commented: “Following the success of our fixed fee remortgage product, we are happy to deliver another market leading offering with our Help to Buy specific option. Help to Buy is hugely important in the market and we are now in an excellent position to accommodate remortgage legal work for HTB customers.”