FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

ULS launches fixed fee Help to Buy remortgage product

Rozi Jones
|
20th February 2020
house prices first time buyer first-time ftb price sold
"Help to Buy is hugely important in the market and we are now in an excellent position to accommodate remortgage legal work for HTB customers."

ULS Technology has launched a new fixed fee remortgage conveyancing product aimed at Help to Buy customers.

The product will sit alongside the existing cashback and standard fixed fee propositions.

Help to Buy equity loans have been utilised on almost 250,000 property purchases since being introduced by the Government in 2013.

With the arrival of this new remortgage option, brokers using eConveyancer including members of Openwork, Legal & General Mortgage Club, The Right Mortgage Network and other key strategic partners of ULS, will now have access to the product.

Steve Goodall, CEO of ULS Technology, commented: “Following the success of our fixed fee remortgage product, we are happy to deliver another market leading offering with our Help to Buy specific option. Help to Buy is hugely important in the market and we are now in an excellent position to accommodate remortgage legal work for HTB customers.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.