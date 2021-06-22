ULS Technology agrees new partnership with L&G Mortgage Club

"The high demand seen in recent months has proven why it is crucial that brokers have access to reliable and digitally-enabled conveyancing partners."

ULS Technology has agreed a new three-year panel management contract with Legal & General Mortgage Club.

The agreement gives all members of L&G Mortgage Club continued access to eConveyancer’s panel of more than 50 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms, as well as access to additional benefits through its platform.

These features include DigitalMove, which brings together key stakeholders in the homebuying and selling process to improve communication and reduce transaction times, and the Rapid Remortgage, which has been designed to make remortgaging as quick and convenient as a product transfer. eConveyancer also supports multiple languages enabling customers to access important documentation in the language that best suits them.

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS technology, said: “We’re really pleased to renew our partnership with Legal & General Mortgage Club. In a competitive marketplace, this continued partnership is testament to the level of investment that ULS technology puts into the ongoing development of eConveyancer and cutting edge services like DigitalMove and Rapid remortgage. It also demonstrated the quality of the eConveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards.”

Craig Hall, head of broker relationships and propositions at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “The high demand seen in recent months has proven why it is crucial that brokers have access to reliable and digitally-enabled conveyancing partners. That is why it is so positive to have ULS technology as a trusted provider on our SmartrRefer platform. Providing advisers with access to innovative conveyancing partners will undoubtedly help them to better navigate the challenges of today’s demanding environment."