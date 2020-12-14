United Trust Bank joins the Mortgage Market Alliance

"At UTB we believe that a diverse mortgage market is great for consumers, brokers and the industry as a whole."

United Trust Bank has become the latest member to join the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA).

The MMA launched earlier this year to provide a collaborative voice for the mortgage industry in promoting the availability of mortgage lending and the value of professional advice.

The Alliance will focus on communicating to customers that the mortgage market is open for business, has a strong appetite to lend, is increasing its reach and is highly competitive. As a call to action, customers are encouraged to seek professional, independent advice as the best way to access the most appropriate options for their circumstances.

Buster Tolfree, commercial director of mortgages at UTB, commented: “At UTB we believe that a diverse mortgage market is great for consumers, brokers and the industry as a whole. We understand that a growing number of people need a more flexible and pragmatic approach to lending than can generally be found on the High Street and whilst many borrowers may be adequately looked after with a ‘vanilla’ offering, there are a whole host of lenders, UTB included, whose underwriting criteria welcomes those with credit histories, properties and circumstances that require greater attention and experience.

“The MMA aims to promote the considerable choice available to borrowers and build awareness of the value of professional advice and the benefits of dealing with someone with a broad knowledge of the mortgage industry and the myriad of specialist lenders keen to help borrowers in all manner of circumstances achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to working with the MMA in promoting the vibrant specialist mortgage sector in which UTB has become a significant lender.”

Rob Griffiths, director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, said: “It is very pleasing to be able to announce United Trust Bank as a further founding member of the MMA, as we continue to grow our membership in support of our aims. UTB fully understand our focus is on ensuring consumers are fully aware of all the mortgage options available to them, and that particularly for borrowers who might be described as specialist there is a growing array of product options, all accessible through professional advisers. We want UK consumers to know that lenders like United Trust Bank can provide the mortgages they want and need, and that – even after a tough 2020 – they still have plenty of home-finance solutions available to them. The MMA will continue to focus on these messages to consumers and we’re delighted to have the support of United Trust Bank in doing this.”