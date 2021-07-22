Vernon BS launches fee-free five-year fix at 95% LTV

"We’re currently seeing strong demand for high LTV loans from first-time buyers"

Vernon Building Society has launched a new five-year fixed rate mortgage up to 95% LTV, with no arrangement fee.

The 3.49% five-year fix is available for purchases on loans from £95,000 to £300,000 across England and Wales, excluding London and the South East.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “We’re currently seeing strong demand for high LTV loans from first-time buyers and this low-rate mortgage comes with no arrangement fee to help minimise the buyer’s upfront costs.

“Plus, our common-sense approach to underwriting means we’ll consider every client’s circumstances on an individual basis.”