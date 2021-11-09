Vernon expands 80% LTV residential range

"We’ve recently seen a lot of interest in fixed rates from those looking to lock into today’s competitive rates before any potential interest rate rises."

Vernon Building Society has added two new 80% LTV fixed rate mortgages to its residential range.

The new products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.99% with a £1,499 fee, and a five-year fix at 2.25% with a £999 fee.

Both mortgages are available for purchase and remortgage.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon, said: “We’ve recently seen a lot of interest in fixed rates from those looking to lock into today’s competitive rates before any potential interest rate rises. We’ve boosted our range in response to that demand with these two 80% LTV options.

“We now have a wide range of mortgage options available to those with small, medium and large deposits and all borrowers benefit from Vernon’s common-sense approach to underwriting, even if they have non-standard needs or circumstances. We always look for a way to say yes.”