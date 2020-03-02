FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vida cuts rates by up to 65bps

Two-year fixed rates have reduced by up to 65bps and five-year products by up to 45bps.

Rozi Jones
|
2nd March 2020
Louisa Sedgwick Vida
"Specialist lending is continuing to grow and has become an important focus for the intermediary sector."

Vida Homeloans has reduced rates across its residential mortgage products by up to 0.65%.

The cuts apply to the lender’s standard, fee saver, Help to Buy and Right to Buy products across Vida’s lending tiers which cater for residential customers who have had a complex credit profile in the last 24 months.

Two-year fixed rates have reduced by up to 65bps and five-year products by up to 45bps.

Vida is also reducing rates on its buy-to-let range, including standard, fee saver, expat and HMO/MUB products.

Two-year fixed rates have been cut by up to 25bps and five-year rates by up to 60bps.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Vida Homeloans, said: “Whether it’s an unconventional income pattern or improving credit profile, customers with more complex circumstances have traditionally been underserved by the high street. At Vida, we can help these borrowers make their property dreams a reality by supporting them with a flexible range of good value products.

“Specialist lending is continuing to grow and has become an important focus for the intermediary sector. With the high street lenders’ perception of a ‘perfect borrower’ not supporting everyday customer needs, specialist lenders play a crucial role in helping turn generation rent into generation own by catering for those underserved by mainstream banks and building societies.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.