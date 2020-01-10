FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vida Homeloans appoints Louisa Sedgwick as MD

Amy Loddington
|
10th January 2020
Louisa Sedgwick Vida

Vida Homeloans has announced that Louisa Sedgwick has been appointed as managing director, following Guy Batchelor's announcement that he is to step down.

Sedgwick has been Director of Sales at Vida since its launch in 2016 and is well known in the mortgage industry, having recently become the first-ever female Chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association. She will report directly into new Belmont Green CEO Anth Mooney as a member of the Executive Committee.

Louisa Sedgwick added:

“In just 3 years Vida has successfully completed £1.8 billion of mortgage lending, and it is an amazing time to take on the Managing Director Mortgages role as we continue to grow the business. I am looking forward to working with Anth and the rest of the team to take Vida to the next level.”

Steve Haggerty, Chairman of Belmont Green, commented:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank David and Guy for leading us through the first chapter of Belmont Green’s existence and for building Vida Homeloans, a mortgage lender that is known and respected throughout the industry. I also know that Anth’s experience and expertise are the right combination to take us on to the next stage of our development and that Louisa’s promotion will mean continuity and consistency for Vida’s important intermediary partners.”

