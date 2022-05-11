FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Vida makes changes to residential mortgage range

Vida Homeloans has today announced that it is making changes to its residential range.

Amy Loddington
11th May 2022
These changes include removing the £180 assessment fee from all residential products, as well as offering a free valuation for properties up to £1m and providing £500 contribution to legal fees on completion across its Fee Saver Range. 

Vida has also made a number of criteria enhancements in response to market changes and feedback from intermediary partners and their clients. The changes include increasing the LTV to 85% where debt consolidation is a factor, in addition to increasing maximum loan sizes across the portfolio. Vida has also changed their criteria where the client has experienced a repossession from 10 years to 6 years.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida, commented:

“Vida is a forward looking and agile business with an ear to the market, and our aim is to ensure we consistently deliver a first-class intermediary experience and provide a great range of product options for broker’s clients. These changes demonstrate our commitment to the specialist residential sector. With the rising cost of living and increasing interest rates, specialist lending is going to become increasingly important. The product and criteria changes take account of the fast-moving pace of the mortgage sector, and we are confident that these will provide great solutions to borrowers who are cut out of traditional mainstream lending.”

