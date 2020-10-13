Virgin increases residential and shared ownership rates by up to 0.35%

Virgin Money has increased rates across a number of its residential and shared ownership mortgage products.

Across its core residential range, 65% LTV five-year fixed rates have seen increases of up to 0.25%, now starting at 1.64% with a £995 fee and 2.18% fee-free.

At 75% LTV, five-year fixed rates have increased by 0.15% to 1.92% with a £995 fee and by 0.35% to 2.43% with no fee.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased by 0.15% to 2.97% with a fee and by 0.20% to 3.29% fee-free. A three-year fix with a £995 fee has risen by 0.15% to 3.07% and its fee-saver counterpart has increased by 0.20% to 3.34%.

Five-year fixed rates at 85% LTV have risen by 0.20% to 3.14% with a £995 fee and by 0.25% to 3.44% fee-free.

Across the lender's shared ownership range, 85% LTV and 90% LTV product rates have been increased by up to 30bps.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates are now available at 2.59% with a £995 fee or 2.99% fee-free, while five-year rates start from 2.84% with a fee or 3.19% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased by 0.30% to 3.64% or 3.94% fee-free. A fee-paying five-year fixed rate has risen by 0.16% to 4.24%.

The changes apply from today to Virgin Money branded mortgages.